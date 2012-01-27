SINGAPORE Jan 27 Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk , which announced a freeze of its debt payments, said it was too early to discuss any asset sales.

"Debt standstill is just a temporary solution. We still need to do a lot of work," Finance Director Kevin Wong told Reuters on Friday.

Wong, who is in Singapore to meet some creditors, said they had been supportive of the company's decision to stop debt payments.

The debt moratorium will enable the Berlian Laju group to review its financial position and arrangements, the company said on Friday. It estimated it has to make about $418 million in scheduled principal payments this financial year. Nomura said the company has $2.1 billion in debt outstanding.

Shares in Berlian Laju, which have fallen by half in both Jakarta and Singapore since last May, were suspended at the company's request. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)