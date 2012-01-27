UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
SINGAPORE Jan 27 Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk , which announced a freeze of its debt payments, said it was too early to discuss any asset sales.
"Debt standstill is just a temporary solution. We still need to do a lot of work," Finance Director Kevin Wong told Reuters on Friday.
Wong, who is in Singapore to meet some creditors, said they had been supportive of the company's decision to stop debt payments.
The debt moratorium will enable the Berlian Laju group to review its financial position and arrangements, the company said on Friday. It estimated it has to make about $418 million in scheduled principal payments this financial year. Nomura said the company has $2.1 billion in debt outstanding.
Shares in Berlian Laju, which have fallen by half in both Jakarta and Singapore since last May, were suspended at the company's request. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.