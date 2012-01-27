January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Landesschatzanweisungen issue priced on Friday.
Borrower Rheinland-Pflaz
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 18 bp
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000RLP0249
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.