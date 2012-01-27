January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Sundsvalls Kommun

Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 02, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35 bp

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN SE0004449213

