January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Sundsvalls Kommun
Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 02, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35 bp
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN SE0004449213
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)