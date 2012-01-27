January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investement Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 103.123

Reoffer price 103.123

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.8

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0503331323

Data supplied by International Insider.