MUMBAI, Jan 27 The prices of new season coffee continued to decline for the second straight auction on limited buying by exporters and domestic traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. Arabica Plantation PB, A and B grade prices fell by 150-300 rupees per 50 Kg while C grade price was down by 90 rupees per 50 kg at this week's auction held on Thursday as against the previous one, the statement said. Only 80,000 kg were sold out of 231,733 kg offered for the sale, it added. Coffee exports from India fell 10.1 percent to 58,115 tonnes in the first three months to December of this coffee year, according to information available on the state-run Coffee Board's website. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees ====================================================== Grade Price range =========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,750 - 12,800 A 13,100 - 13,600 B 12,750 - 12,850 C 11,900 - 12,440 BBB 6,750 - 8,005 Previous season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 11,650 ROBUSTA CHERRY AA 6,200 A 6,180 C 5,200 BBB 4,000 - 4,900 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)