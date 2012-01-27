January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a hybrid bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Swiss Re

Issue Amount 320 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 101.0

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Callable on September 01, 2017

ISIN CH0142132049

Data supplied by International Insider.