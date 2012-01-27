January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a hybrid bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Swiss Re
Issue Amount 320 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 101.0
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Callable on September 01, 2017
ISIN CH0142132049
Data supplied by International Insider.