Jan 27 Shares of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) were down 9 percent in premarket trade after the network equipment maker posted disappointing quarterly revenue and forecast a lower-than-expected first quarter.

The results prompted at least one brokerage to downgrade the company and three analysts to cut their price targets on the stock.

Juniper Networks said it expects first-quarter adjusted profit of 11 cents to 14 cents per share on revenue of $960 million to $990 million. [ID:nL4E8CQ7HX]

Analysts were expecting earnings of 26 cents a share on revenue of $1.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Routing results were impacted by lower-than-anticipated spending by service providers (particularly in the U.S.)," Stifel Nicolaus analysts wrote in a note and downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy."

"We believe that the company continues to lose market share on the core routing side, with Cisco’s (CSCO.O) CRS-3 continuing to gain steam."

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company closed at $22.37 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((soham.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: soham.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JUNIPERNETWORKS/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.