(Follows alerts)
* Sees Q4 rev $735-$745 mln vs. est $796.8 mln
* Says negative impact on rev only for the near term
* Shares fall 3 pct, premarket
Jan 27 Marvell Technology Group (MRVL.O)
reduced its quarterly revenue outlook, as the hard drive supply
chain remained depressed after last year's Thailand floods,
sending its shares down 3 percent in premarket trade.
"The supply of disk drives started to recover in our fourth
fiscal quarter, but later than we had originally anticipated,"
Chief Executive Sehat Sutardja, said in a statement.
The company said it now expects fourth-quarter sales of $735
million to $745 million, down from its prior estimate of $775
million to $825 million.
Analysts were looking for quarterly sales of $796.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Marvell, which makes chips used in hard drives, also saw a
year-end demand softness at its mobile and wireless customers,
particularly in China.
The company said it does not expect these factors to impact
its results in the new fiscal year.
On Tuesday, rival chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) cut its
outlook for current-quarter sales, and said it has been hit by a
shortage of hard drives, sending its shares lower.
[ID:nL2E8COFNB]
Hard drive supplies have been hard hit after flooding last
year ruined factories and sensitive machinery in Thailand, the
world's No. 2 exporter of the components.
Shares of the Santa Clara, California company were down 41
cents, or 3 percent in premarket trade. They closed at 15.76 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)
((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging
saqib.ahmed.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MARVELL/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.