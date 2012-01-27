Jan 27 Shares of QLogic Corp QLGC.O rose as much as 12 percent a day after the networking products maker posted better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The results prompted at least one brokerage to upgrade the stock and two others to raise their price targets.

ThinkEquity analyst Rajesh Ghai raised his rating on Qlogic to "buy" from "hold" citing the company's improved margin prospects following the recent sale of its underperforming InfiniBand business to Intel (INTC.O). [ID:nL4E8CN6KH]

"With the sale of its lower gross margin InfiniBand assets expected to close during the quarter, gross margins are expected to come in higher at approximately 68 percent, according to the company," Ghai wrote in a note.

The analyst also expects Intel's upcoming Romley server to improve the company's growth prospects.

QLogic's third-quarter results beat analysts' expectations as the company benefited from higher sales of 10 gigabit per second ethernet chips and higher services revenue. [ID:nASA03ITG]

Shares of the Aliso Viejo, California-based company were up 4 percent in morning trade at $17.82 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

