January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Compass Group Plc
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.315
Reoffer price 99.15
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 195.2
bp over the 3.75 pct January 2017
DBR
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup &
Lloyds
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0741004062
