Jan 27 SVB Financial Group's (SIVB.O) shares rose over 8 percent, a day after the bank-holding company posted fourth-quarter results above analysts' expectations, helped by improved credit quality.

On Thursday, the company posted fourth-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $35.6 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with $17.5 million, or 41 cents per share, last year.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose 34 percent to $140.1 million.

Average loans, net of unearned income, were up 28 percent at $6.4 billion for the quarter.

Provision for loan losses fell 47 percent to $8.2 million.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $55.35 in early trade on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

