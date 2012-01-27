Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower ENI SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 03, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.502
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 281.4bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date February 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan, MPSCS & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0741137029
Data supplied by International Insider.