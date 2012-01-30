KUALA LUMPUR Jan 30 Indonesian power firm PT Bajradaya Sentranusa (BDSN) has obtained a $330.6 million syndicated term facility issued by subsidiaries of Malaysia's Maybank.

Maybank said in a statement on Monday its units PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII), Maybank Investment Bank Berhad and PT Bank Maybank Syariah Indonesia (MSI) were the joint mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

BII, Maybank Islamic Berhad and MSI were the joint underwriters for this 10-year facility that is segregated into dual-currency conventional tranches of $187.5 million and 400 billion rupiah as well as $100 million in an Islamic tranche.

"Proceeds will be used to take over the entire existing project loans for the construction of the 2x90 MW Asahan 1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (Asahan 1 Hydroplant) located in North Sumatra, Indonesia," Maybank said.

BDSN is the independent power producer which builds, owns and operates the Asahan 1 Hydroelectric Power Plant under a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero). (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing Yantoultra Ngui)