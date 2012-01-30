January 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Daimler International
Finance B.V
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date June 06, 2019
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.181
Reoffer price 99.181
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 Gilt
Payment Date February 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0741991607
