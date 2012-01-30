January 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Wharf Finance Limited

Guarantor The Wharf (Holdings) Limited

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date February 08, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.515

Yield 4.735 pct

Spread 400 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct January 2017 UST

Payment Date February 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & Standard Chartered

Bank

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing HongKong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.