Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Gas Natural Capital Markets S.A.
Guarantor Gas Natural SDG S.A.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.413
Reoffer price 99.413
Yield 5.116 pct
Spread 333 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Caixabank, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale,
JPMorgan & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0741942576
Data supplied by International Insider.