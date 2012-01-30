Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 07, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.897

Spread 113 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 203.3bp

over the OBL #157

Payment Date February 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, JPMorgan, NAB, Natixis, RBS

& Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Data supplied by International Insider.