Borrower BPCE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2022
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.755
Yield 4.531 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 273.8bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011197409
