Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2016

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.929

Spread 39 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124bp

over the July 2016 DBR

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Dekabank & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.1 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0736113340

