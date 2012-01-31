Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Guarantor 267 Local Governments

Issue Amount 150 Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 28, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.937

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0148937649

