BRIEF-Singapore Exchange launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia
* Launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Guarantor 267 Local Governments
Issue Amount 150 Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 28, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.937
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0148937649
