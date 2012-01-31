BRIEF-Singapore Exchange launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia
* Launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Municipal Finance
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.805
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date February 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, RBS & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Luanched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
