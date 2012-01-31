BRIEF-Singapore Exchange launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia
* Launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Japan Finance Corporation (JFC)
,acting through its
International arm named Japan for
International Cooperation (JBIC)
Guarantor The country of Japan
Issue Amount 1.25 billion
Maturity Date February 07, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.722
Reoffer price 99.722
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.5
bp over the 1.25 pct January 2019
Treasury
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law English
