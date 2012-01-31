BRIEF-Singapore Exchange launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia
* Launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 7, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110 bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
ISIN XS0742703019
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Launches net total return futures for key emerging markets in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd: