January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebanken Vest Boligkredit AS

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 7, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.388

Spread 66 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, ING & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN XS0742398547

