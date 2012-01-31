BRIEF-MMI Holdings and African Bank enter into financial services agreement
* mmi Holdings and African Bank have entered into an agreement where they will offer expanded financial services solutions to their respective customers
Jan 31 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower MAF Sukuk Ltd
Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC
Obligor: Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date February 07, 2017
Coupon 5.85 pct
Issue Price Par
Spread 482 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 511.6bp
over the CT5
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ADIB, HSBC, DIB & SCB
Ratings BBB (S&P),BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* mmi Holdings and African Bank have entered into an agreement where they will offer expanded financial services solutions to their respective customers
June 12 Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co Ltd :