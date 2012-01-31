BRIEF-MMI Holdings and African Bank enter into financial services agreement
* mmi Holdings and African Bank have entered into an agreement where they will offer expanded financial services solutions to their respective customers
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date March 07, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.728
Reoffer price 99.728
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.75bp
over the 0.875 pct January 2017 UST
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Daiwa Capital Markets,
Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
