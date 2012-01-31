Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.981

Spread 87.55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct January

2019 UST

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International,

JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.