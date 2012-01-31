BRIEF-MMI Holdings and African Bank enter into financial services agreement
* mmi Holdings and African Bank have entered into an agreement where they will offer expanded financial services solutions to their respective customers
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.981
Spread 87.55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct January
2019 UST
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International,
JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* mmi Holdings and African Bank have entered into an agreement where they will offer expanded financial services solutions to their respective customers
June 12 Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co Ltd :