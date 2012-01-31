Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 07, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 2.5bp

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 2.5bp

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB21

