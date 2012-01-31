LONDON Jan 31 U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group plans to reduce its stake in India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) via stock market sales that could raise up to $283 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Carlyle plans to sell about 20 million shares of HDFC in blocks deals on Wednesday in a price band of 676.90 to 697.85 rupees, said the sources.

The price band represents a discount of 0 to 3 percent on HDFC's share price on Tuesday.

Carlyle, which currently owns just over 5 percent of HDFC, will pare its stake in the mortgage lender to nearly 4 percent after the share sale, the sources said, adding that Deutsche Bank has been hired by Carlyle to conduct the sale.

HDFC, Carlyle and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

HDFC, which the market values at $20.5 billion, sold 18 million shares, or 7.11 percent of its equity at that time, to Citigroup and Carlyle at 1,730 rupees a share to raise up to 31.14 billion rupees.

In June last year Citigroup sold a 1.5 percent holding in HDFC. The sale was done ahead of the adoption of a global accord on banking that discourages large holdings by banks in other financial institutions. ($1=49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; Editing by Greg Mahlich)