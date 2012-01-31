(Adds background and share price)

By Ilaina Jonas

Jan 31 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), one of the largest global real estate services companies, reported earnings that easily passed Wall Street's expectations, sending its stock up 5.3 percent.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85 million, or $1.91 per share, compared with $84 million, or $1.91 per share.

Excluding charges related to restructuring and acquisitions, the company reported adjusted net income of $2.56 per share, beating analysts' average forecast of $2.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue during the quarter rose 20 percent to $1.09 billion trailing analysts' average forecast of $1.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Every unit across the board reported double-digit growth. Its sales brokerage and hotel unit posted a 50 percent rise in revenue.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle rose sharply after the release of its fourth-quarter results to close at $78.76, up $3.99, on the New York Stock Exchange. The results also helped boost shares of rival CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N), which reports earnings next week. Its shares closed up 5.7 percent at $19.30. Keywords: JONESLANGLASALLE/

