Jan 31 Broadcom Corp (BRCM.O) gave a first quarter revenue target that could beat Wall Street expectations, and raised its dividend by 11 percent.

Its shares rose nearly 3 percent in after hours trading.

The maker of chips used in a range of products from cellphones and set-top boxes forecast first quarter revenue in a range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, implying a midpoint that was higher than Wall Street expectations for $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Broadcom posted fourth quarter net income of $254 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $266 million or 47 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $1.95 billion and compared with the average expectation for $1.8 billion from Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Broadcom shares were up 2.6 percent to $35.26 in after-hours trading, after closing at $34.35 in regular Nasdaq trade.

