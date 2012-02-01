SYDNEY Feb 1 Sales of new homes in
Australia fell 4.9 percent in December, unwinding much of the
jump made the previous month despite a second cut in interest
rates, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
major builders showed sales of new detached houses dropped 7.7
percent in December, overshadowing a 29.4 percent surge in the
ever-volatile multi-unit sector.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate
by a quarter point to 4.25 percent early in December, the second
easing in as many months.
