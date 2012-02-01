SYDNEY Feb 1 Sales of new homes in Australia fell 4.9 percent in December, unwinding much of the jump made the previous month despite a second cut in interest rates, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of major builders showed sales of new detached houses dropped 7.7 percent in December, overshadowing a 29.4 percent surge in the ever-volatile multi-unit sector.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate by a quarter point to 4.25 percent early in December, the second easing in as many months. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)