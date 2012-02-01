* Analysts see favourable short-term pricing environment

Feb 1 Shares of Seagate Technology (STX.O) jumped in premarket trade after the hard disk drive maker said it expects shipments to rise nearly a third this quarter and several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Worldwide inventories of hard disk drives (HDDs) continue to remain tight after last year's floods in Thailand, the world's No. 2 exporter of hard drives used in computers.

Seagate, which was the least affected by the floods, has seen rising margins as shortage of hard drives pushed up prices.

For the third quarter, the company expects to ship 60 million units and report revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion. [ID:nL2E8D1064]

During the quarter, Seagate also entered into long-term agreements with its customers for more than 60 percent of its total production capacity for 2012.

However, analysts remain concerned about its long-term revenue prospects due to an anticipated recovery in the supply in the second half of the year.

"The company's guidance was bullish over the next twelve months, but we remain concerned about long-term EPS and cash flow performance as the disk drive environment returns to pre-Thailand levels," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said, raising their price target on the stock to $25 from $21.

On Jan. 23, Western Digital Corp WDC.N-- one of Seagate's competitors hit hard by the floods -- reported better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast a strong current quarter. [ID:nL4E8CN80E]

J.P. Morgan Securities also raised their price target on the stock to $25 from $21.

Shares of the company, that have more than doubled since hitting a year-low in October, jumped 12 percent to $23.75 in premarket trade. They closed at $21.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

