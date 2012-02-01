February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 3, 2017

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 105.367

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance programme

The issue size will total 3.75

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0490739686

Data supplied by International Insider.