February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date Janaury 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25 bp
Reoffer price 98.702
Payment Date February 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 52.384 bp
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
The issue size will total 2.25
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0441736625
