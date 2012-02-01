February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date Janaury 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25 bp

Reoffer price 98.702

Payment Date February 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 52.384 bp

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

The issue size will total 2.25

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0441736625

Data supplied by International Insider.