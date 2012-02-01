February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Valora Holding AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 3, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.626

Spread 192 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse AG & UBS AG

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0149039023

