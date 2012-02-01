February 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date July 08, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.676
Reoffer price 99.676
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.5
bp over the 3.75 pct July 2015 Bund
Payment Date February 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN DE000NWB29J0
