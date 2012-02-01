Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commerzbank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2017
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.876
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 278.2bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2017 Bund
Payment Date February 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000CZ40HY9
