Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France SA (CCCI)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 09, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 290bp
Reoffer price 99.854
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 300bp
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
Nomura, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody's),A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0743577768
Data supplied by International Insider.