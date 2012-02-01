Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier

de France SA (CCCI)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 09, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 290bp

Reoffer price 99.854

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 300bp

Payment Date February 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

Nomura, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody's),A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0743577768

