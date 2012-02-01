February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Hypothekenpfandbrief issue priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Erste Group
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 08, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.635
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173.3
bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, Erste Group Bank &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
ISIN XS0743547183
