Feb 1 Shares of Seagate Technology Plc (STX.O) jumped to a four-year high after the hard disk drive maker said it expects shipments to rise nearly a third this quarter, as computer makers recover from the disruption caused by the Thailand floods.

Seagate, which has large manufacturing facilities in the southeast Asian country, had cut shipment forecasts in November. [ID:nL4E7M32IB]

For the third quarter, the company expects to ship 60 million units and report revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion. [ID:nL2E8D1064]

Seagate also entered into long-term agreements with its customers for more than 60 percent of its total production capacity for 2012.

Seagate shares, which have more than doubled in value since hitting a two-and-a-half-year low of $9.05 in October, jumped 21 percent to a high of $25.43 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They were trading up $4.15 at $25.28.

Nearly 30 million shares changed hands by 1040 ET, almost three times their normal volumes, making the stock the highest traded on the exchange.

Shares of Western digital were up 5 percent at $38.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

