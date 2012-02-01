Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.85
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct(1.4 pct Selling, 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Englsih
Notes The issue size will total 3.05 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0552381385
