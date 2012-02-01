Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OKB)
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0143838453
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.