Feb 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV(NWB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2016

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.656

Payment Date February 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0743899964

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.