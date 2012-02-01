Feb 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV(NWB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2016
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.656
Payment Date February 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0743899964
Data supplied by International Insider.