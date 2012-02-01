February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Cedulas Hipotercarias priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Santander S.A.
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.944
Yield 3.27 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 290.8
bp over the OBL 156
Payment Date February 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Natixis &
Santander
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Data supplied by International Insider.