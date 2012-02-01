Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 01, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date February 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes The issue size will total 850 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0538385294

