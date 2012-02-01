Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 01, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date February 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes The issue size will total 850 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0538385294
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.