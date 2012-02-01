Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 15, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.803

Spread 315 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse, GSI, JPMorgan

& Nordea

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.