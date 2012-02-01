(Follows Alerts)

* Q2 adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.10

* Q2 revenue $412.8 mln vs est $390.9 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $410-$425 mln vs est $418 mln

* Shares rise 7 pct after the bell

Feb 1 JDS Uniphase Corp's JDSU.O second-quarter results beat analysts' estimates, sending its shares up 7 percent after the bell.

Second-quarter net loss at the company, which provides broadband and optical communication components, was $10.2 million, or 4 cents a share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a profit of $23.6 million, or 10 cents per share.

Excluding items, JDS Uniphase, which competes with Finisar Corp (FNSR.O), Oclaro Inc (OCLR.O) and Opnext Inc OPXT.O, earned 15 cents a share, trumping analysts' estimates of 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the October-December period fell 13 percent to $412.8 million, but beat expectations of $390.9 million.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted revenue of $410 million to $425 million, compared with consensus estimates of $418 million.

Shares of the company rose to $14.07 in heavy after-hours trading. They closed at $13.13 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Shares of Finisar, Oclaro and Opnext also rose in extended trading on the news.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JDSUNIPHASE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.