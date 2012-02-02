* Q4 EPS $1.11 vs $1.19 Wall Street view

* Profit falls 24 pct at disability, life insurance unit

* Sees 2012 EPS $5.00-$5.40 vs $5.67 Street view

* Shares fall 3.7 percent

(Adds analyst comment, details on results, shares)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Feb 2 Insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, hurt by weaker results in its disability and life coverage business and disappointing earnings in its international plans, and forecast 2012 earnings below Wall Street's target.

The company, one of the largest U.S. health insurers, also said on Thursday its outlook for the year includes an expected rise in use of healthcare services among its members. Shares fell 3.7 percent in premarket trading.

Health insurers have benefited from low claim costs as Americans delay non-emergency procedures and doctor visits to save money in the weak economy, but most insurers say they expect such utilization to rebound this year.

Cigna follows rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), WellPoint Inc WLP.N and Aetna Inc (AET.N) in forecasting 2012 profit at least somewhat below Wall Street targets, though many analysts believe the company outlooks could prove conservative, especially if use of healthcare services stays low.

Cigna's quarterly net income fell to $290 million, or $1.04 per share, from $461 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.11 per share missed the analysts' average estimate by 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue edged up about 0.6 percent to $5.46 billion, roughly $40 million below estimates.

Earnings in Cigna's main healthcare segment rose 4 percent to $216 million.

But profit in its disability and life insurance business slumped 24 percent to $55 million, hurt by higher disability-related claims and a 7 percent decrease in life insurance premiums and fees.

Profit rose 3.5 percent to $59 million in its international division, in which it sells supplemental insurance to individuals in Asia and elsewhere and offers coverage to employees working abroad. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch had looked for international earnings of $84 million.

Profit margin in the business slipped to 7.2 percent from 8.7 percent a year ago.

Cigna forecast 2012 profit of $5.00 to $5.40 per share, excluding items. That is an increase over its 2011 earnings of $4.95, but below Wall Street's target of $5.67.

Even excluding an accounting charge from the outlook, "the initial midpoint of $5.20 is still weak and below expectations," Sanford Bernstein analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note.

On Tuesday, Cigna closed its $3.8 billion acquisition of Medicare specialist HealthSpring Inc, becoming a much bigger player in providing plans under the U.S. government program for the elderly.

It expects membership growth of about 900,000 this year, including 365,000 Medicare Advantage members acquired in the HealthSpring deal. Cigna ended 2011 with 11.48 million members.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)

