* Q4 oper EPS $3.55 vs Street view $3.64

* Huge tax benefit boosts net income

* Raises quarterly dividend, also adds new dividend

* Trading volume down but contract revenue steady

* Setting up $100 mln fund to insure farmers and ranchers

Feb 2 CME Group (CME.O), the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, posted a lower quarterly operating profit, falling short of Wall Street expectations, though net earnings were boosted sharply by tax benefits from a change in Illinois law last year.

The company also said it would set up a $100 million fund to insure farmers and ranchers who trade on the CME markets, a response to the bankruptcy of MF Global MFGLQ.PK. CME, which was MF Global's main regulator, has been under scrutiny for whether it did enough to protect customer funds. [ID:nL3E8C61LR]

The fund, due to be up and running by March 1 and backstopped by an insurance policy, will pay farmers and ranchers up to $25,000 each per account and cooperatives up to $100,000 each in the case of a failure of a market player.

But the fund will not be retroactive, leaving out those whose money is still tied up in the MF Global case, and it is cappeed at $100 million, meaning that if a failure exceeds that level, the payouts will be reduced proportionally.

The company, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, earned $745.9 million, or $11.25 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $196.2 million, or $2.93 per share, a year earlier.

The latest results included a $528 million benefit from an adjustment to the value of deferred tax liabilities.

CME won a tax break from Illinois legislators late last year that cuts its tax bill by more than $70 million annually. The tax break allows CME to count less than a third of its trading income as taxable under state law, versus 100 percent previously.

Excluding that benefit, and $30 million in losses related to the MF Global bankruptcy, CME earned $3.55 per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected, on average, $3.64.

Trading volume fell 2 percent from a year earlier, though average revenue per contract rose 4 percent to 81.1 cents from 77.9 cents in the third quarter. The firm cited higher volume in higher-priced commodity contracts.

CME also said it had changed its dividend policy, raising its payout target to 50 percent of the prior year's cash earnings, up from 35 percent previously. Under the new formula, it raised its first-quarter dividend 59 percent to $2.23 per share.

The company also said it would institute an annual variable dividend, to be decided in the first quarter each year and paid on top of the regularly quarterly distribution. This year it will be $3 per share.

